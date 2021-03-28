AVON, CT (WFSB) - A bakery in Avon is stepping up to end violence against Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.
A busy Sunday for BouNom Bakery, a place to grab food, like homemade croissants, but today, customers also enjoyed a sample that could lead to social change
"When we saw the news about Atlanta, being Asian American, it really hit home and we said we have to give back, we have to do something to honor the victims, we have to highlight the Asian hate that's going on," Khamla Vorasane, co-owner of BouNom Bakery, tells us.
Khamla says she needed to act after several Asian women were killed last week after shootings at spas.
This is just part of an increase in crime against Asian Americans during the pandemic.
"Especially with COVID and the idea that the kung fu virus, and the China virus. Then you have a stigma. The idea that you have to wear a mask, schools shut down is due to a certain race, I think that affects people's thinking process in what they see as Asians," says Vorsane.
It's what she calls casual racism, like when people are surprised when her English has no accent.
This is why she chose to donate all her proceeds, which was about $3,000, to organizations like the Asian American League for Defense fund, the Asian American Advance for Justice, and the UConn Asian Studies department, where professor Jason Chang leads.
"Recognize other people's struggles and really what we want to see, and what I try to teach my children, is that we rise together and it's important to know other peoples' struggles too," stated Professor Chang.
Professor Chang says holding people accountable under the law for hate crimes is important to progress, but not the end.
"Hate crimes aren't enough to tackle the problem, because they address the problem after it's happened already. Education is a preventative, intergenerational solution," said Professor Chang.
As for the customers coming in today, many felt excited about what their money was supporting.
"We have our differences culturally, but that shouldn't impact the way you treat people," one customer added.
