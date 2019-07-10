AVON, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway involving abuse by a teacher at a magnet school in Avon.
Channel 3 learned that a teacher at the Reggio Magnet School of Arts is under investigation for how students were disciplined.
Eyewitness News reached out to CREC. In a statement, it said leaders became aware of the complaint at the end of the school year and the Department of Children and Families became involved.
For many Hartford parents, one of the biggest draws to Reggio Magnet School of Arts in Avon is the smaller class sizes and the attention given to each student in his or her education.
Channel 3 spoke exclusively with a family on the condition of anonymity who said the methods that one teacher took to discipline a child could be criminal.
"It’s giving her a better opportunity being in the suburbs, it’s a higher quality of education," said the family spokesperson to Channel 3. "Even until this day, I’m numb trying to understand how this can happen in such a great school."
According to the spokesperson, for nearly the entire school year, no one knew the extent of what was allegedly happening inside the school. The child did not say anything to professionals or family members. The family spokesperson told Channel 3 the excessive force to discipline the child included putting the child under the educator's desk and squeezing the child between the educator's thighs.
"You have children now who are traumatized," the spokesperson said. "I think she was scared to say anything. I genuinely believe she was scared."
But the family spokesperson told Channel 3, another teacher would be their student's voice, reporting the incidents to school officials toward the end of the year.
"The staff member literally went to the extreme to report it because you know what, she was probably scared as well," said the family spokesperson.
The family spokesperson said that moment is when the school notified parents because the allegations were so severe, DCF was getting involved. The family spokesperson said all of the children involved were under the age of 7 years old. Now, the family is spending the summer trying to undo the emotional damage caused while pressing officials to hold the educator accountable.
"I hope she never works with children ever again and I’m going to pray for her because what she did was unforgivable," the spokesperson said.
CREC Superintendent Timothy Sullivan Jr. released a statement,
“CREC became aware of the complaint against a staff member at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts towards the end of the recently completed School Year. Per CREC protocol, the individual was immediately placed on leave pending DCF’s investigation. CREC has cooperated fully with DCF to assist with the matter. The safety of students and staff is always our top priority.”
Channel 3 reached out to DCF for more information and it said it had no comment on the investigation.
Eyewitness News also contact Avon police, but they have not returned the calls.
