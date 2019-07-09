AVON, CT (WFSB) – A investigation is underway involving a teacher at a magnet school in Avon.
Channel 3 learned that a teacher at the Reggio Magnet School of Arts is under investigation for how students were disciplined.
Eyewitness News reached out to CREC, and in a statement were told leaders became aware of the complaint at the end of the school year.
The Department of Children and Families became involved.
CREC Superintendent Timothy Sullivan Jr. released a statement saying,
“CREC became aware of the complaint against a staff member at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts towards the end of the recently completed School Year. Per CREC protocol, the individual was immediately placed on leave pending DCF’s investigation. CREC has cooperated fully with DCF to assist with the matter. The safety of students and staff is always our top priority.”
Channel 3 reached out to DCF for more information and they said they had no comment on the investigation.
Eyewitness News also contact Avon police, but they have not returned our calls.
Tune into channel 3 at 11 p.m. for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.