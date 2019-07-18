AVON, CT (WFSB) – An active investigation is underway in Avon at a local park Wednesday evening.
The incident took place at Countryside Park, which is a popular summertime spot.
According to police, they are investigating what was reported as an armed robbery.
Police focused on a car throughout the night, which was parked in the back corner of a parking lot. At least one window was blown out.
The victim told police at least two suspects approached the car with guns.
It’s unclear what, if anything, was stolen, but police said there were no injuries.
Police are searching for suspects involved in the case but did not provide their descriptions.
There is no risk to the public and this was an isolated incident, according to police.
