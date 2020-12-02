AVON, CT (WFSB) – Avon Public Schools announced it will be transitioning to full remote learning beginning Thursday, December 3.
All schools will be full remote learning until December 14.
This comes after the district said there were positive cases among high school students that was associated with a common social gathering outside of the school over Thanksgiving break.
“As we have worked to conduct contact tracing today, we have determined that there are potential contacts and connections across all of our schools,” said Dr. Bridget Heston Carnemolla, Superintendent of Schools.
The district said it was also advised of several other unrelated pending cases associated with students and staff.
“The decision to move to remote learning was not made lightly as our goal from the beginning has been to keep our students in school learning,” Dr. Heston Carnemolla said.
