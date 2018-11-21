AVON, CT (WFSB) -- It was a tight race, but the results are in for the next Connecticut Kid Governor.
There were 6,400 fifth graders around the state who cast their ballots to elect their next leader.
On Wednesday, the mood inside the Ana Grace Magnet School in Avon was electric and emotional, as they waited for results, from the Secretary of the State.
The fifth graders chose Ella Briggs, who ran on a platform of LGBTQ safety and acceptance.
“I’ve been through an experience where kids were bullying me for being gay,” Briggs said. “I just want to make the world a better place for us.”
That message resonated with voters.
“Just super proud of her and her courage to be able to stand up for what she believes in, and who she is. I think it’s really important for everybody to understand that she’s a kid that wants to be loved just like everybody. And she wants to spread that love,” said Chris Briggs, Ella’s father.
In today’s world, where the country is divided, and the political climate is tense, the next generation, may be teaching us all an encouraging lesson in unity.
“Any adult that tries to stand in the way of love is love. Anyone who tries to stand in the way of accepting everybody is going to get run over by a lot of screaming fifth graders that aren’t going to have it,” said Superintendent of CREC Schools Tim Sullivan.
From the halls of her school to the halls of the Capitol, Ella Briggs will get sworn in, in January and then gets right to work.
“This is more than a contest, a student who is elected serves a full year term – working with us at the Connecticut Democracy Center, to implement their platform and make real change,” said Brian Cofrancesco, head of Kid Governor.
Ella Briggs wants to train teachers to help address bullying, work with foster kids and create an LGBTQ youth club.
“I have a feeling a lot of people across the state who are watching this have tears in their eyes. I know I do. As an ally, as someone who have a lot of friends and family in the LGBTQ community I feel like today is a significant day in the history of that community in Connecticut and I want to thank Ella for making that possible,” Sullivan said.
“I am so honored and excited to be your kid governor but most of all to be able to help our LGBTQ youth feel safe and loved,” Briggs said.
That’s a platform, we all can support.
