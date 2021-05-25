AVON, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been a year since George Floyd was killed by former officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.
Across the country, people are reflecting on his death and the calls for racial and social justice that followed.
On Tuesday evening, students from Avon held a George Floyd memorial march.
While it was organized by students and teachers, people from the community joined them.
They marched from the Avon library down to Avon High School, in an effort to raise awareness about equity and anti-racism.
The student group Avon Voices for Equity is leading the charge inside and outside of the classroom.
“Starts with performative activism— we’re here and we’re loud,” said student Na’mouna.
The organization is also working on leading discussions about racism and equity in the classroom.
Students and community leaders will be speaking about the anniversary of George Floyd’s death once the march reaches the school.
