AVON, CT (WFSB) - A member of the Pine Grove School community in Avon tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.
Superintendent Bridget Carnemolla said officials immediately enacted the school district's safety protocols.
Carnemolla said they were notified about the case on Monday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision, in consultation with [Farmington Valley Health District], that the staff and students who were in contact with this individual will quarantine and engage in remote learning through the remainder of the week," she wrote in a letter to the school community. "All other staff and students will continue to report to Pine Grove School, following the school schedule."
Carnemolla said they personally notified the families and staff members who may have been in contact with the person.
In addition to the quarantine, any children and staff who were identified as close contacts will be monitored for any COVID-19 symptoms by the FVHD during the quarantine period.
A deep clean of the classroom and other common areas that the individual used was already completed.
