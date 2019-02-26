UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - From the slums of Shaolin, Wu-Tang Clan strikes again.
On the 25th anniversary of its 36 Chambers album, the hip hop group's celebration tour is panning a stop at Mohegan Sun.
Wu-Tang is scheduled to perform on June 14 at 8 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.
Tickets are $69.50, $59.50 and $49.50 and go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free charge by phone number 1-800-745-3000.
Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m., but subject to availability.
The nine-member group burst onto the music scene 25 years ago with the album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).
It sold more than 40 million copies.
More information on the Mohegan Sun Arena can be found here.
(1) comment
Oh Yeah! Love me some Wu! Real music and talent. Music with culture. Rap is where it's at. Most popular and successful music ever.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
