SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Stand up comedy fans, you may want to "treat yo' self" to one show coming to Springfield.
Comedian Aziz Ansari of Master of None and Parks and Recreation fame will perform at the Springfield Symphony Hall.
The show is scheduled for July 6 at 8 p.m.
It's part of Ansari's "Road to Nowhere" tour.
Guests must be 18 years old or older to attend.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. A link can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.