ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The Channel 3 family will grow this summer.
Eyewitness News traffic reporter and anchor Nicole Nalepa announced on Wednesday that she is having a baby.
The announcement came during Eyewitness News This Morning's 6 a.m. broadcast.
"My husband Andrew and I are expecting 2019 to be the best year yet for us," Nalepa said.
Nalepa said she surprised her co-anchors and coworkers separately.
She is due in June and plans to keep the baby's gender a surprise.
