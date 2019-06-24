(WFSB) - Infant formula sold at Walmart is being recalled because of a metal foreign matter that was found in a single lot of it.
The Perrigo Company plc announced on Friday the recall of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.
The product was sold in 35 ounce, 992-gram containers exclusively at Walmart.
The lot code on the package is C26EVFV and the "sell by" date on the bottom is Feb. 26, 2021.
The company said the number of containers affected is 23,388.
It also said no injuries have been reported. The recall was initiated over an abundance of caution. No other products were affected.
Customers can bring the formula back to Walmart for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.
More information on the recall can be found here.
