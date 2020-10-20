NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An 8-month-old that was found abandoned in a New Haven dumpster last week has been released from the hospital on Tuesday.
New Haven police said the baby girl was released to members of her family, but is continuing to recover from burn injuries.
As the Department of Children and Families and the New Haven Police Department continue to investigate the cause of her injuries, a babysitter is facing charges.
RELATED: Baby found in New Haven dumpster still recovering from burn injuries in hospital
Police arrested 24-year-old Andiana Griciel Velez of Hamden, and charged her with risk on injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
According to police, Velez assaulted the child’s 21-year-old mother on October 12, then abandoned the baby.
Velez was detained after the baby was found in the afternoon in a dumpster at the Presidential Village Apartments on Dixwell Avenue by maintenance workers.
RELATED: Babysitter remains in custody as 8-month-old recovers from being left in dumpster
Velez was held on a $500,000 bond and is due back in court on Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.