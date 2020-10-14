NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An 8-month-old that was found abandoned in a New Haven dumpster earlier this week is still in the hospital.
New Haven police gave an update on Wednesday morning, saying the baby is still at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, recovering from burn injuries.
As the child recovers, a babysitter is facing charges and was held on a $500,000 bond after appearing in court on Tuesday.
Police arrested 24-year-old Andiana Griciel Velez of Hamden, and charged her with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
RELATED: Babysitter remains in custody as 8-month-old recovers from being left in dumpster
According to police, Velez assaulted the child's 21-year-old mother on Monday, then abandoned the baby.
Police detained Velez after the infant was discovered on Monday afternoon in a dumpster at the Presidential Village Apartments on Dixwell Avenue.
The baby was found by maintenance workers.
While detectives determined that Velez put the baby in the dumpster, investigators have not yet said who is responsible for the child’s injuries.
New Haven police and the Dept. of Children and Families continue to investigate.
Velez was held on $500,000 bond and is due back in court on Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.