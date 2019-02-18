(WFSB) - A company is voluntarily recalling all of its Baby Gripe Water because of an undissolved ingredient.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was the result of undissolved citrus flavonoid.
Citrus flavonoid is typically a health supplement used to support the immune system.
The gripe water is not considered hazardous, but could lead to difficulty swallowing to babies who are sensitive, the FDA said.
Kingston Pharma, LLC, the company that makes the product, said it received one report of a 1-week-old child having a swallowing difficulty. Three other reports said customers noticed the undissolved flavonoid.
The water, which is sold at Dollar General, comes in 4 ounce amber bottles with white plastic caps and an oral syringe.
It has the UPC code "8 5495400246 3."
The gripe water was distributed around the country.
Consumers who have product should stop using it and discard it, the FDA said.
More from the FDA can be found here.
