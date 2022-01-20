(WFSB) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled the Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie and Podster Playtime infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc.
The CPSC has learned of two infants that were placed on a Podster and suffocated after they shifted in position, and had their mouths and noses obstructed.
Both infants died, one was only 17 days old, the other was four months.
The best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.
Babies should always be placed on their back to sleep.
Babies who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved.
Parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only. Do not add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to a baby’s sleeping environment.
