CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Travelers Championship week is underway at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Following Monday's opening ceremony, events are planned through the start of official play on Thursday.
Tuesday, there was a practice round for PGA Tour professionals, junior league matches, opportunities for young golfers to interact with the pros and a FedEx Junior Business Challenge.
Also on Tuesday, a special baby shower was hosted for dozens of expecting military moms. It's called "Operation Shower."
The event has been put on for more than 10 years, and the moms at Tuesday's shower said it was an honor to be part of it.
"I'm super excited. I'm very lucky to get have such a nice community and put all this stuff together for military families," said Ana Robinson, an expectant mom.
The moms-to-be were showered with gifts on Tuesday at the TPC River Highlands.
"It's so exciting to have something new for her. She's the second girl, so she gets a lot of hand-me-downs so it's cute to have some of her own things just for her," said new mom Trisha Jarrett, who had Reagan two weeks ago.
The moms walked away with everything from baby clothes, to high chairs, to crib bedding.
Some of the women have spouses overseas, and others have spouses who just got back from serving.
"It can be really hard when you have, this will be our first baby but knowing other families who have kids, it can be pretty tough sometimes," Robinson said.
Rosie Pope emceed Operation Shower, which was themed "under the sea."
She's a mom of four and an entrepreneur who started a maternity store and a parent education service.
Operation Shower is a way to thank the families for their service.
"We are celebrating you today for being the why. Why are they willing to serve, why are they willing to sacrifice, so thank you for being the why," said Tournament Director Nathan Grube.
The celebrity pro-am is scheduled for Wednesday.
The tournament as a whole is really about charity, according to organizers. Two million dollars was raised last year, including a $200,000 donation from last year's winner Bubba Watson.
Tournament director Nathan Grube said he's looking forward to fans and players seeing the new things that were added this year, including a brand new clubhouse.
"I’m excited about somebody who hasn’t been here for a long time coming out and going 'wait a minute, this is all new' because that’s what it looks like," Grube said. "There’s new venues, new things to experience and that’s what I’m excited about."
