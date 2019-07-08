NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A babysitter is under arrest after a child in her care was found wandering the streets of New Haven.
Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was approached by a citizen who had found a 2-year-old child wandering on the sidewalk.
The child was found alone at the intersection of Valley Street and East Ramsdell Street.
The good Samaritan took the child and began knocking on doors to locate a parent or guardian.
With no success, the citizen took the child to the police department.
After investigation, an officer found the child’s mother was at work. The child’s mother told police she had left her child in the care of 27-year-old Ericka James.
James told police after the child’s mother dropped him off, she fell asleep and didn’t know he left the house.
The child was not injured and was returned to his mother.
James was charged with risk of injury to a minor and will be in court on Tuesday.
