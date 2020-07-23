HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officers and supporters who oppose parts of a new police reform proposal held a rally in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Thousands of protesters were at the state Capitol for the "Back the Blue" rally.
It kicked off around 10 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Hungerford Street in Hartford. It then moved to the steps of the state Capitol building.
Officers and supporters urged lawmakers to reject the bill, which limits qualified immunity.
“This bill has got to be defeated. This bill eliminated qualified immunity," said David Lamanne of United American Patriots, a nonprofit organization that advocates and funds legal defenses for American service members. "It's going to eliminate people wanting to be candidates for our police force. And second, a lot of officers will leave the force and we are going to be left with the folks who are the bad apples."
The qualified immunity gives police officers some protection from being sued.
Drone 3 captured aerial footage of the event:
Lawmakers on Thursday took up a law that looks to ban chokeholds, require body cameras and change how policing is done across the state.
People who gathered and marched all around the capitol chanted “back the blue.'
They said the bills now being voted on will hurt how they protect and serve.
The House Speaker said the bill is a compromise to make police more accountable.
"Our intention is not to pick a winner or loser, but at least in the state action allow for an aggrieved individual who has suffered crime that resulted to get to the discovery process," said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
If a town felt they had a problem officer, it would be reviewed by post, a regulatory board which could decertify the officer
That means the case could go to court, and the officer or the town could be responsible for damages.
“The training needs to be changed and expanded. The accountability needs to be changed and expanded but we certainly do not want to take away the ability of the police to do the job they do, protecting and keep us safe every day,” said Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader Themis Klarides.
The Republican House leader says there are officers who should be removed, but feels stripping away immunity from all is not the answer.
Among the crowd were also calls for police accountability.
“I know the good police are good, they are not going to do anything, they are not going to risk livelihood, but the bad police, the ones that get to slip by that don’t have to go to court or prosecuted because system is in their favor, get rid of qualified immunity and there’s more scrutiny in what they do,” said Michael Oretad, of Bridgeport.
A smaller, counter-protest happened at the same time. That group held up signs and changed "Black lives matter." Those protesters said they felt immunity allows bad officers to stay on the job and they want more accountability.
The special session for lawmakers started around 11 a.m. and there are a lot of challenges because of COVID-19. Fewer people can be in the building and there has to be social distancing.
Lawmakers also plan to take up expanding absentee ballots for the November election but clearly police reform is the most controversial and immunity is the big sticking point.
(7) comments
In our lawsuit-happy culture, ANYONE who has any kind of unpleasant encounter with the police will sue the officers involved. The "unpleasant encounter" will invariably be a consequence of resisting arrest. Sympathetic juries from urban areas (“Bronx juries”) will always rule for the plaintive. Every policeman will risk personal bankruptcy every day they report for work. It will be impossible to buy liability insurance in the current climate. Given that the civil standard of guilt is much lower than the criminal standard, every case of alleged "police brutality" will be a sure loser for the affected police. The result? Massive resignations of police. Nominal "police departments" that will be completely unstaffed. The power vacuum will be filled by vigilante action and (in urban areas) by local warlords. In other words, the law of the jungle will prevail. The people pushing this are Marxists. They want to destroy civil society. Economic activity will be minimal. The remaining private businesses will close. No commerce can take place in an environment of universal crime. This is a suicidal proposal.
Are people really saying that police should not be accountable when they do something wrong?
Nope. The article doesn't get into the details of either side's opinion. Just enough to make both sides angry and probably get everyone fighting without knowing what is really going on.
You're probably right. We need to change how news programs get rated. Instead of viewership, it should be about accuracy.
Absolutely. No accountability
And of course, the Left's "experts" will determine what is "factual information" and what is "misinformation". Commissars of Truth will be assigned to each TV/Radio station, cable news service, newspaper, etc. Those found guilty of spreading "misinformation" will be silenced. Just like in Venezuela, China, and the other totalitarian countries.
They are already accountable today.
