HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officers and supporters who oppose parts of a new police reform proposal held a rally in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Thousands of protesters were at the state Capitol for the "Back the Blue" rally.
It kicked off around 10 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Hungerford Street in Hartford. It then moved to the steps of the state Capitol building.
Officers and supporters urged lawmakers to reject the bill, which limits qualified immunity.
Drone 3 captured aerial footage of the event:
Lawmakers on Thursday took up a law that looks to ban chokeholds, require body cameras and change how policing is done across the state.
RELATED: Lawmakers debating controversial police reform bill during special session
People who gathered and marched all around the capitol chanted “back the blue.'
They said the bills now being voted on will hurt how they protect and serve.
“This bill has got to be defeated. This bill eliminated qualified immunity," said David Lamanne of United American Patriots, a nonprofit organization that advocates and funds legal defenses for American service members. "It's going to eliminate people wanting to be candidates for our police force. And second, a lot of officers will leave the force and we are going to be left with the folks who are the bad apples."
A smaller, counter-protest happened at the same time. That group held up signs and changed "Black lives matter." Those protesters said they felt immunity allows bad officers to stay on the job and they want more accountability.
The special session for lawmakers started around 11 a.m. and there are a lot of challenges because of COVID-19. Fewer people can be in the building and there has to be social distancing.
Lawmakers also plan to take up expanding absentee ballots for the november election but clearly police reform is the most controversial and immunity is the big sticking point.
Channel 3 will continue to update this story throughout the day.
(4) comments
Are people really saying that police should not be accountable when they do something wrong?
Nope. The article doesn't get into the details of either side's opinion. Just enough to make both sides angry and probably get everyone fighting without knowing what is really going on.
You're probably right. We need to change how news programs get rated. Instead of viewership, it should be about accuracy.
Absolutely. No accountability
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.