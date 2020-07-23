HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officers and supporters who oppose a new police accountability proposal held a rally in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Organizers called it a "Back the Blue" rally.
It kicked off around 10 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Hungerford Street in Hartford. It then moved to the steps of the state Capitol building.
Drone 3 captured aerial footage of the event:
Later on Thursday, lawmakers will be taking up a law that looks to ban chokeholds, require body cameras and change how policing is done across the state.
Organizers of the rally argue that the Connecticut State Legislature is attempting to strip police officers of the ability to serve and protect citizens. They said the legislation will put the safety of the police and the public at even more risk.
(2) comments
Are people really saying that police should not be accountable when they do something wrong?
Nope. The article doesn't get into the details of either side's opinion. Just enough to make both sides angry and probably get everyone fighting without knowing what is really going on.
