LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - Back-to-back rollover crashes in Lebanon are under investigation.
Firefighters said both were possibly serious.
They posted about them to Twitter.
The LVFD is responding to back to back Rollover Accidents. Both possibly serious. 1st Accident Chief Lyon reports everyone out of vehicle. 2nd accident units currently responding to the area of 1113 Trumbull Highway (87). Expect road closures in the area.— LebanonVFD_CT (@LebanonVFD_CT) March 12, 2019
Everyone was able to make it out of the vehicle in the first crash, which they said happened on Kick Hill Road at Gregory Road.
One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The second was on Trumbull Highway, Route 87.
Drivers were told to expect road closures in the area. However, the scene has since cleared.
One person was also taken to the hospital for evaluation in this crash.
The cause of both incidents remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
