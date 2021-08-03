(WFSB) -- Channel 3 is your Back-to-School Authority.
Throughout this month and the beginning of next, Channel 3 will be checking in with the leaders of Connecticut’s school systems to learn about the return to school and how plans are going to get kids back into their classrooms.
On Tuesday, Eyewitness News spoke with Timothy Howes, deputy executive director of ACES, which provides educational services to 25 school districts in central Connecticut.
Howes weighed in on what the school year will look like, and if they are planning for any online educational options.
“Right now, we are not planning for an online option. The plan is to have all of students back in classroom. The most important thing is safety of our students,” he said.
When it comes to masks, he said students will most likely have to wear them.
“We are planning for that, and waiting for more guidance from other officials,” he said.
As the Delta variant is popping up more and more, he said officials are looking at if there will be a need for hybrid learning.
“Hopefully not as bad, but certainly we are gearing up for it,” he said.
He added they are excited about having lunch and after school activities again so kids can return to normalcy.
Howes also went on to say that there were some positives that came from the pandemic, referring to technology.
“That digital divide certainly shrunk, we are very excited about the technology,” he said.
He concluded by saying teachers are very excited to return to class and see all students in person again.
