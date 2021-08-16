(WFSB) - Kendra Pulaski is a preschool teacher at the Learning Experience Preschool in Cromwell.
She knows some parents may be anxious sending their kids to nursery school or preschool for the first time, especially in the COVID era, but she wants moms and dads to know they will be cared for in a loving manner.
“We definitely build a relationship from day one. Encouraging them to come into the classroom,“ said Pulaski. “If they’re sad, we do give them that extra love and care.“
Pulaski and fellow Learning Experience Teacher Raisa Clark reminded parents that because the pandemic has been going on for so long, schools now have a good understanding of the safeguards that are necessary like taking everyone’s temperature every day, have been effective.
Even the three-year-old students have adjusted seamlessly to all of the COVID related adjustments including masks.
Clark said, “They are more receptive to things than they even imagine.”
Clark and Pulaski said there are things parents can do to help their little ones get ready.
Encourage them that they will be safe and can have fun.
Practice two important activities: washing their hands and putting their masks on.
They suggest keeping it light or even pretend it’s a new game!
“Make washing hands fun sing a song do a little dance or whatever the kids will enjoy it and they’ll think it’s just part of their norm,” said Clark.
“Definitely practicing the mask if it’s like five minutes a day to start with and then as they get closer to starting with us do a little bit longer each day,” said Pulaski.
Their direct advice for their new students and really all nursery and preschool children is even simpler, tell them not to be scared we are all in this together.
