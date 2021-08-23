(WFSB) -- Channel 3 is your Back-To-School Authority, and continues to check in with superintendents across the state before the new school year begins.
Acting Superintendent for the Archdiocese of Hartford Catholic Schools Valerie Mara spoke with Channel 3 on Monday morning about the beginning of the new school year.
They’re expecting 10,000 students this year.
She also stressed the importance of in-person in project-based lessons.
“We know students need to see our teachers. We know teachers need to see their faces. We need to read them that cognitive and affective way of learning can't be separated. We will do all we can to keep them safe. Our teachers are prepared to engage them in a lot of project-based learning. We are doing a lot of coding with our kids that are actually going to be unplugged. We are making a conscious effort to put books and pens and pens and paper back in their hands because they are going to need that balance,” she said.
When it comes to in-person learning, she said it’s critical.
“Students need to connect. We are hard-wired to connect as human beings. Our students need this more than ever to be able to develop emotionally and socially and know they are not alone in the world. Isolation is going to cause a different kind of pandemic if we are not careful. We want to do all we can to engage our students. We will do all we can to keep our kids in school,” she said.
