WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Children are heading back into the classrooms in just a couple of weeks.
Many might be wondering if the pandemic-related interruptions from last year could mean their children are starting this year behind academically.
Kids get assessed and evaluated at the start of every school year, as teachers want to see what they know, and this year will be no different.
But after last year, it’s going to be more important.
“Given the lost in-person learning time, it’s a safe assumption that everyone is a little behind. Figuring out how far they’re behind and where they’re behind is the trick,” said Andre Hauser, principal at Waterford High School.
Hauser said this fall will be the challenge for school districts all across the state.
“Every year we look at PSAT results, we look at SAT results, CMTs for our 8th graders coming up to 9th grade to know where they’re strong and where there are areas of weakness, and we always adjust what we’re doing in the fall based on that,” he explained.
After dealing with remote learning and disruptions, for many just being back in the school will probably be the biggest key.
“The most important is our teachers getting in the classrooms with kids and getting to know them and giving them a lot of low stakes opportunities to show what they know and for us to see what they don’t know yet,” Hauser said.
As to where kids might struggle the most, Hauser said “all the research says, its math. That’s one of those few areas, where every answer, ultimately, is either right or wrong, so if you didn’t get a step, didn’t get the amount of practice time with math that you should have, you’re going to be behind and that’s the most likely the first place for us to see kids falling behind.”
In fact, Hauser said his school even added a math teacher for the next two years to support students identified as needing a little extra help.
No matter the subject, if your child starts the year behind, Hauser says don’t panic.
“If we learned one thing as parents in the last year and a half, teaching is hard, and a good teacher is really valuable. They can get kids to understand things, they can walk them through, they can identify where a kid is struggling even before the kid knows where they’re struggling and not having access to that every day last year really did hurt a lot of kids,” he said.
