GLASTONBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - With the new school year approaching, high school students may be feeling a bit anxious about being back in the classroom.
Joe Farrah, a four year Hartford Public School veteran, will begin his first year teaching engineering and robotics. He said he's looking forward to the fresh start. "I’m really excited to start guiding students back through that process of reconnecting on that deep emotional level to help fill that gap that has been missing for so long."
After months of remote learning, many teacher said they are looking forward to being back in the classroom.
"I like to be on stage. I like to be with the kids. I do the pep rally, coaching, and it was tough not to have those kids with me everyday," said Mark Janick, a Suffield High school teacher.
Janick said the connections made during extracurricular activities are crucial for students. "Be part of the community, because in life, that’s you want to be. You want to be part of the community. You want to be part of a family, part of a group. So get involved."
For students struggling with stress and anxiety, teachers said they should find a trusted adult and remember support is available.
"It could be a parent, a guardian, a caregiver of any kind. It could be a fellow friend, they’re going to be here for you and they’re going to be ready to point you in the right direction when that support is needed." said Farrah.
Jimmy Wildman, a Glastonbury Spanish teacher, said, "Reach out to your school counselor. They exist in every building and they are there to, they are the professionals. Those are the folks we want students to reach out to."
Educators said they are prepared to help students stay safe and make the most of the new year.
"Let’s just do this together. And get through this together and not just schools, everybody needs to get involved and just say hey we’re gonna get through this another year together," said Janick. "So don’t think you’re going it alone. We are here for you."
