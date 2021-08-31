BRISTOL, Ct. (WFSB) - Students in Bristol kicked off their school year today, but for some it’s their first time stepping into a classroom in nearly a year and a half.
Carly Fortin, The Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Bristol Public Schools said, “Students have been very distant, isolated from one another.”
Like many school districts, last year Bristol offered students three options for learning during the pandemic: take classes in-person every day, learn entirely from home, or take on a hybrid schedule.
Students who learned remotely part-time or full-time missed out on being with their classmates and teachers. Now school officials want to rebuild those connections.
Over the next two years, Bristol will get a total of $18 million in COVID relief funds from the federal government to help students reconnect.
With the new legislation passed, they expect to receive funding for four years after that.
Bristol has already used some of that money over the summer to expand summer school hours into the afternoon, to give elementary school students time to socialize and become comfortable in the classroom.
Other funds were put toward high school students and their career options after high school.
“They investigated what their passions were, what their interests were, where their skills were and then connected them with businesses in our Bristol community,” said Fortin.
Students attended classes that focused on manufacturing, nursing and other fields.
Fortin said those were designed to help students who lost interest in learning during the pandemic.
“Bristol also used some of that funding to get some cool stuff for the classroom. This little guy is q-t. Bristol was able to buy more of these little robots, which help special education students with their emotional development,” said Mike Bridge.
Bristol purchased robots that will be used to show students how math and science lead to engineering skills. The money also went toward new books, with an emphasis on works that highlight diverse characters and cultures.
Fortin said these new tools will be used at all grade levels, to help undo the bad effects the pandemic has had on education. “Some of the concerns that we have can’t be solved in just one year, so we have to extend it and continue that program, programming as students progress.”
