(WFSB) – Channel 3 is your Back-to-School Authority.
Getting students back to the classroom was a major priority for schools this year.
On Wednesday, Channel 3 checked in with Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents to talk about their mission.
September is here and lots of students across Connecticut are back in their school buildings to learn.
It's an important milestone, as Rabinowitz said.
“We know now based on the data, and based on the national data we're seeing, that students learn best when they're in direct contact with their teacher, and in contact with each other. They learn from discussing issues together. But equally important to us, is the fact that the social and emotional development of children is incredibly important, and we know that many of them suffered due to isolation on remote learning and so, that's the foundation for learning and we believe that we will be able to provide that in a much better way when they're in person,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.