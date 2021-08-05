(WFSB) -- Channel 3 is your Back-to-School Authority.
As we count down the return to school, Channel 3 is checking in with superintendents across the state to see how things are going, to learn what's new in the different districts and to see how the pandemic is impacting plans.
On Thursday, Channel 3 spoke with Executive Director of EdAdvance Jeffrey Kitching about the beginning of a new school year.
EdAdvance is one of the state’s six RESCs (Regional Education Service Centers), serving Litchfield County and upper Fairfield County.
EdAdvance is also looking forward to a new facility called WorkSpaceCT, which will be ready for students to use in the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.