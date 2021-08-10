HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered classrooms, as schools emphasized social distancing to keep kids safe.
But now schools want all their students back in-person.
“What I hear is that there’s no vaccine at the lower grades, what are you going to do to keep my child safe,” said Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
Hartford Public Schools are going in-person, only this school year. A remote option is not being offered.
Torres-Rodriguez said many families who opted for remote learning want to know how she plans to keep her kids safe when they return to school buildings. Many of last year’s safety measures will remain in place this year.
Torres-Rodriguez said she is confident that will help families feel good about returning to school.
“I was here two days ago, and students were telling me they had learned remotely and now that they’re here, they’re feeling better,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
Capital Prep Magnet School is already in session, returning to school last week. That’s allowed Torres-Rodriguez to see her plan in action.
“We still have mask protocol; we still have built-in mask breaks,” said Capital Prep Principal Kitsia Ferguson.
Students will continue wearing masks. Signs all over the school urge hand washing. But with schools getting back to full attendance, social distancing will be a challenge.
One way that school officials are trying to mitigate the chance that COVID can spread through the school, is keeping students in their assigned cohorts, and that starts when students enter the school.
Ferguson said if a student tests positive or has a close contact with someone who gets COVID, the cohorting strategy means Capital Prep will need to put fewer kids into quarantine. She also stresses it’s important that students stay home if they are sick.
“Things are going to happen and so when they happen, we want to be able to mitigate — like have all the procedures in place that will be able to mitigate widespread exposure,” Ferguson said.
A lot of superintendents are stressing the need to follow safety protocols because distance will be hard to come by.
The Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents supports masking for all students.
“We are all so looking forward to being able to have a school year that is, hopefully, in person,” said Frances Rabinowitz, executive director of the association.
Cohorting means kids will spend all day with the same classmates, including sitting at assigned tables during lunch in the cafeteria.
However, it also presents challenges.
“You have to try and meet the developmental needs with the circumstances that we’re in,” Ferguson said.
For elementary schools, the challenge is getting kids to keep their distance. This might mean more time outside, where threat of transmission is lower.
Hartford is also trying to make sure kids have their own spaces in classrooms, and don’t need to share pencils or other supplies.
“Little people don’t have spatial boundaries yet,” Ferguson added.
Capital Prep is a K-12 school. At the middle level, Ferguson is helping students socialize with friends they don’t see all day. This includes time to text friends or go outside after lunch.
For high schoolers, the needs are more emotional.
“A lot of our kids did not come back last year, and this is their first time back in the building,” Ferguson said.
She added that teachers can help students feel relaxed by decorating classrooms to reflect their interests and their communities.
“So that we can create, really create an environment, a community inside the classroom that is reflective of where they’ve been for the last sixteen, eighteen months,” Ferguson added.
She said she feels her school is ready for her roughly 700 students. But state and federal guidelines could change at a moment’s notice. Ferguson said she feels pressure to stay up with the latest developments.
“I would be devastated if anything happened because I wasn’t in the minute to know what the new guidelines are that came out,” she added.
