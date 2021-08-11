(WFSB) - In just a few weeks, students will return to the classroom.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, physical and mental health have been on the minds of many families.
There are extra measures being taken to help with the social and emotional well-being of children as they get ready to start the new school year.
Aarush Bajpai said he loves playing outside, writing and coloring. The 6-year-old will be starting first grade in Hartford soon.
His mother said learning remotely last year made kindergarten very challenging for him.
“He’s saying 'I don’t want to sit mama,'” said Mamta Bajpai of Hartford. “'Please sit with me.'”
Mamta Bajpai is among the many parents concerned about their children’s social and emotional well-being as COVID-19 continues to impact all facets of life.
Experts said young people have lost a sense of security because of the pandemic.
“It’s that disruption that's really caused children to feel that they’re not sure of their next day and that’s a big component of safety,” said Steven Hernandez, executive director, Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity And Opportunity.
Hernandez is the executive director of the non-partisan commission that advises the legislature on policy issues.
He said there are many resources coming into the state from the federal government to address the effects of the pandemic on children.
“Assessment tools that are being funded through federal resources, other resources are plans, schools creating social and emotional well-being plans so that they know how to intervene when children need the help the most,” Hernandez explained.
He said resources are also being directed at measuring and assessing where students are at emotionally.
“There are key measurements that we’re using that are nationally validated so that children, we know where they are and we know where their brains are, we know where their emotions are and how it is that we can intervene appropriately,” Hernandez said.
As school districts work to address pandemic trauma, there is also a need for more guidance counselors and interventionists this year and down the line. The state is currently working on figuring out strategies to increase the number of counselors in schools.
“It’s very difficult but very gratifying work,” Hernandez said. “We’ve seen the importance of school counselors in this past year, we have to do everything we can to help increase our cadre of that very key and important adult.”
As students and parents prepare for the new school year, experts said engagement is critical.
“Long term, we’re going to learn a lot from what happened in the past year and a half,” Hernandez said. “And we’re going to be able to really understand when the next calamity happens, how to come together more effectively and efficiently.”
