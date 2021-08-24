(WFSB) -- This year, 50 public high schools will pilot a new Black and Latino Studies course.
It comes out of a state law that requires all school districts to offer the course as an elective starting in 2022.
Social studies teacher Adrian Solis says he grew up in a suburban Connecticut town.
When he looks back at his education, he says something was missing.
“I was one of the few minorities in my high school, so growing up, I didn’t really get this experience besides in my own home,” said Solis, who teaches at Henry Abbott Tech High School.
Solis said the African American/Black and Puerto Rican/Latino course he will be teaching this year is the experience that was missing.
The full year course takes students from the contributions of ancient African empires up to the Black Lives Matter movement and 2020 protests.
It also thematically explores Puerto Rican and Latino identity and culture, and ties together ancient civilizations of Latinos and modern challenges and triumphs.
“It begins with the indigenous tribes living already in the Americas, so we highlight groups like the Mayans, the Tainos, the Aztecs, and we look at their civilization and contribution and accomplishments,” Solis said.
But it’s not a typical history or social studies course.
Curriculum developers said there’s art, pop culture, critical thinking, and civics strategically in the mix.
The curriculum takes into account feedback from students, teachers, and community members who were a part of a focus group.
“There’s so much, there’s so much that students don’t know and weren’t taught,” said Marjorie Davis,
State Education Resource Center associate director.
“It represents the identities, the cultures, the contributions, the ideas of our communities. We wanted to make sure that was lifted,” said Ingrid Canady, State Education Resource Center’s executive director.
The State Education Resource Center facilitated studies, discussions and curriculum development.
The course includes discussions about identity, analyzes historical misconceptions, and highlights influences from black and Latino groups from past to present.
“What I want to do is give the foundational skills of black and Latino history,” said Ruth-Terry Walden, of Stamford Public Schools.
She teaches English language arts and has been including primary source documents and non-fiction literature into her class for years.
She’ll be teaching the course this fall.
“I believe in gender equality and global equity and how you achieve that is by making sure that every single child in every classroom sees themselves,” Walden said.
Solis said his class size for the new course has nearly tripled as compared to a course he taught last year, so he’s excited about what’s next.
“I think a lot of times students see the outcome but they don’t see the causes, and if you don’t understand that full history, then there’s no way to understand well how can we stop this? How can we change this,” Solis said.
To take a look at the full African American/Black and Puerto Rican/Latino studies course, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.