MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- As kids return to school, there will be challenges.
The pandemic has kept many kids home and learning has suffered.
However, Meriden found a new way to bring children back to class.
“We are here to listen and whatever they need, we will try our best to get,” said Laura Dixon, assistant principal at John Barry Elementary School.
She and Marissa Cardona, a family liaison, recently visited 10-year-old Jefferson Moreno and his family to drop off school supplies.
Jefferson will be going to Washington Middle School, and everything he needs to start was hand delivered.
“Making new friends and stuff, that’s all I really care about, and making good grades,” he said as he looked ahead to the new school year.
He missed a lot of school last year.
“Attendance isn’t a new problem, but it did get worse in the pandemic,” Dixon said.
“There are a lot of kids who have not had the opportunity to be in classroom,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.
Back in April, Lamont brought some good news, saying money from the American Rescue Plan is going to more than a dozen schools.
Meriden is one of them and will help students like Jefferson.
Some families may not have a car, and language may also be a barrier, and there could also be mental health issues.
Home visits give the school the opportunity to meet with the families to find out what their needs are and how they can help.
“We are here just to meet with families and the students in a nonjudgmental zone. Meet them where they feel most comfortable,” Marissa Cardona said.
She and her husband Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Education Secretary, are both educators from Meriden. It’s where they raised their children.
Meriden is also engaging younger children with a summer program in the same classroom where they’ll be in kindergarten.
“You saw the smile on Jefferson’s face, you saw the smile on Emma’s face, the parents face, that’s the motivation that keeps you going,” said Dan Crispino, of Meriden Public Schools.
“It’s really hard on them, socializing with other kids and they can’t, they have to distance themselves,” said Jennifer Moreno, Jefferson’s mother.
Jennifer and Raul Moreno are very appreciative for the home visits.
