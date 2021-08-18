KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) – Teachers continue to get ready for the start of the school year.
When it comes to middle school, science teacher Robin Duffield is sharing more about the expectations of a new school year, despite the pandemic.
Middle school is hard enough.
Teaching at Haddam Killingworth Middle School in a pandemic is a challenge Duffield is ready to face.
“I'm ready this year for the next version. Pandemic 3.0,” she said.
Duffield teaches eighth grade science.
For middle school students, she said they need to know school districts, staff, and teachers are prepared for the new year.
“I want kids and students to know that when they come back to school, we have set up guidelines to keep everybody safe and as smooth as possible,” Duffield said.
When it comes to learning, the expectations for students are still there, pandemic or not.
“They should know that school is going to be as enriching and inviting as it ever was,” Duffield said. “We know from last year's teacher, what units were covered and what units might have been shortened a little bit. And we are going to go from there and fill in those gaps.”
Masks will be required for all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, across the state.
Duffield said parents should set the tone for students at home first.
“I want parents to know school isn't political. It's about what keeps kids happy, what keeps kids healthy and what keeps kids learning,” she said. “The more the parent can set the tone for that, the more the kids can be successful.”
Success, of course, is the overall goal, for teachers and students who want to make sure the school year gets off to a good start.
