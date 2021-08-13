Back-to-School Authority: Returning to the classroom in COVID-era

(WFSB) -- First day jitters are normal before the start of a new school year, but right now, many children are also feeling anxiety about returning to the classroom in the COVID-era.
Donovan Collins and his 5-year-old brother Maclin have been enjoying one of their best summers ever.
When Channel 3 caught up with them, they were living the dream while vacationing at Cape Cod.
“We mostly spend the whole day at the beach and then after that we have dinner,” Collins siad.
While he’s had a picture-perfect summer, Donovan is excited to go back to school next month so he can see his friends.
However, he's a little nervous too, especially because he's not sure if he'll have to mask up again this semester.
Luckily Donovan, who will attend third grade at Stevens Elementary in Rocky Hill, has help dealing with his emotions. His mom Jessica Collins is a mental health expert who stresses feeling first day anxiety is perfectly normal.
“Going back to school and back to school jitters have always been there, that’s very normal, and the pandemic has sort of added a layer of emotion to that,” said Jessica Collins, of Midstate Medical Center.
Jessica is a trained nurse and social worker who serves as the director of Behavioral Health at the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Midstate Medical Center.
She was inspired in part by her own kids to create a webinar to help families navigate what can be a tricky subject -- Returning to school during the COVID-era.
“I practice what I preach at home because it’s the only way to get through it together,” she explained.
Jessica said the challenges your children face depends on their age. For younger kids, under 6 strike a balance. Reassure them we are doing everything we can to stay safe and practice things they can do to try to avoid getting sick like washing their hands and masking up.
“Those types of behaviors help give your child a sense of control, but it also demonstrates a good habit that we need them to have,” she said.
Also hug your little ones when they come home because they miss the physical restrictions more than any other age group.
Kids between six and 12 are more likely to ask you questions about what's going on and Jessica said parents should encourage that.
“Giving them the opportunity to explore their feelings and ask questions is huge in this age group,” she said.
She added that if your kids are between 6 and 12 you should still try to reassure them that things will get better but be as honest as you can about the challenges we still face, and transparency is even more important with teenagers.
Older kids, she said, are likely to be especially frustrated that we are entering another school year with so much uncertainty. She recommends that parents tell teens its ok to be angry.
“Some of the teenagers we've been talking to have been having these feelings of we just want to get back to our normal life, why are you trying to stop us. And those sorts of emotions that go with that,” she said.
The key is to make sure kids of all ages also spend time thinking about the positive things in their lives.
Try discussing what you are grateful for every day as a family. It’s not easy but keep at it, but in the Collins’ house, it’s been worth the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.