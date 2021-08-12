SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Over the past year and a half, some high school extra-curricular activities were cut back or cancelled or due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a new school year around the corner, students and instructors are hoping for some sort of normalcy.
In 2019, the Southington Blue Knights marching band took second place in a national competition, performing in front of a crowd of people on the football field.
Members said it’s a rush like nothing they can describe.
“It’s a crazy feeling because you can hear people cheering for you,” said junior Sophia Sciascia.
That’s what was missed as the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot for the group of high school students.
“We weren’t rehearsing as much. Our schedule wasn’t as crazy as it normally is, which was disappointing,” said senior Nicole Mulrooney.
While they still practiced, it was shortened quite a bit.
“It was definitely a little bit nerve wracking going into, since everything was different and there was a lot of policies and regulations to go off of. Everything was very different,” said senior Anneliese Baillargeon.
“We did practices; they weren’t as many as we’d hope. We didn’t have any competitions per se. We would record them and submit it online so there wasn’t that thrill of going out on a field in front of an audience,” said senior Eric Orsini.
The national competition was one of those virtual performances, and even during a global pandemic, the Blue Knights marching band won their state title.
“We’d come up with a recording per week and submit it through ‘us bands,’ which is our competitive marching group, and they’d send feedback which is great. Because feedback is what we’d thrive on,” said Sara Ossias, director of bands.
Now, practices are being ramped up.
The group is a mixture of freshman to seniors, and they’ve been practicing since June.
For many of the students, they say there is one big thing they missed last season.
“I’m much looking forward to performing in front of a live audience and getting the feeling and the experience, the way it’s supposed to be done,” Baillargeon said.
“Being on the field is such a different feeling like some people get stage fright but on the field it’s just different because you are with a group of people and you’re just not by yourself,” Sciascia said.
Hopefully they’ll be able perform in front of the crowd of people very soon.
They say they’re excited to get back into the swing of it all.
“Definitely competitions and spending a lot more time with my friends. I’m just excited to be back and hopefully have somewhat of a normal season especially after last year and we didn’t have that season that everyone wants to have,” Mulrooney said.
The group starts their 8-hour a day, two week band camp before school begins, a very welcomed event.
