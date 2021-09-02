Back-to-School Authority: Teacher shares passion to empower students with love for reading

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – School is back in session for many across the state, and Channel 3 continues to share stories from classrooms all over Connecticut.
“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. At the age of 5, I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” said Sandy Johnson, a reading tutor at Metacomet Elementary School.
Her teaching career started in 1960, where she began as a kindergarten teacher at the Wintonbury School in Bloomfield.
“At that time there were 30 children in my classroom. There were half days,” she explained.
After two years, she moved on to teaching first grade at Bloomfield’s Metacomet Elementary School.
“So I’ve had the experiences of meeting children across the board. From K to 4 and it’s been an interesting journey. One I look forward to every single day,” she said.
In 1998, Sandy retired from full classroom teaching and became a reading tutor, and she’s been doing it ever since.
This year marks her 61st year with Bloomfield Public Schools.
“It’s always been a district that was forward thinking. There were always new issues, new programs, new reading series, new configurations,” Johnson said.
At 83 years old, Johnson said she has always enjoyed early childhood education.
“They are an open book. They come with enthusiasm, with excitement, with interest, with strengths and weaknesses,” she explained.
In the reading lab, Johnson helps students with their decoding and comprehension skills.
“I think there’s a difference between teaching children to read and teaching children to love to read,” she said. “I think basically if you can read, you can do anything.”
The Metacomet principal recognizes that she’s an asset to the school.
“I think it’s very valuable and very great for the students to be able to see that and to be able to be taught by Ms. Johnson,” said Principal Paul Guzzo.
Johnson’s passion is what pushes her to continue teaching reading each year.
“And you hope that your excitement and enthusiasm for what you’re doing is passed on to the children that you meet every single day,” she said.
She also adds that she doesn’t plan on retiring just yet.
“I really go through my life making decisions at what I feel is the appropriate time. I love what I’m doing now. I hope to have a good year and when next year comes, the decision will be made,” she said.
In the meantime, her focus is on empowering more students with a love for reading.
