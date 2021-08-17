MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – School starts in a few weeks, and teachers are sharing more about what parents and students need to know ahead of the new year.
The new school year will bring about an all too familiar challenge – How to teach in a pandemic.
“Everything I knew about teaching went out the window,” said Amy Farrior, a kindergarten teacher at Marlborough Elementary School. “Last year was my 15th year and I felt like it was my first.”
“It did make us reinvent a lot of what we do,” said Kathleen Filosa, a teacher at Marlborough Elementary School.
Lessons were learned last year in the pandemic, and before students hit the hallways, these two Marlborough Elementary teachers are sharing what they want parents to know.
“I'd love for the parents to know their students will come into a fun, new, exciting environment. They will learn. They will play. They will grow,” Filosa said.
Farrior said safety will be a priority.
“We are here for your student and for you. We will do anything in our power to keep your kids safe, but yet give them the most amazing learning experience that they deserve,” she said.
Even with pandemic protocols in place, Filosa said learning and teaching will still be the central focus for students.
“It's going to be safe. Their kids will have fun. It will be as normal as we can make it,” Filosa said.
Students return to in-person learning in Marlborough, and for these teachers, that’s paramount.
“I need to be there next to a student helping them hold their pencil, cut their paper, tie their shoes, button their pants,” Farrior said. “You need to be there to support the kids. You can't do that to a screen. In person teaching is crucial.”
It is a challenge many teachers are ready to face, but knowing the work and rewards ahead, is worth it.
