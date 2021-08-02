WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 is your Back-to-School Authority.
As we count down the return to school, Channel 3 is checking in with superintendents across the state to see how things are going, to learn what's new in the different districts and to see how the pandemic is impacting plans.
Jonathan Budd is the superintendent of Woodbridge Public Schools, which is home to about 850 students in grades pre-kindergarten to sixth.
Budd said the district is working on several items with staff members and teachers before the school year begins at the end of August.
“The primary one I would say is to make sure all of our students are coming back to the most safe and healthy learning environment possible. As I said 850 students, in our situation almost none of them can be vaccinated at this point, due to their age. But we know from our experience last year we can put in place a whole host of mitigation strategies to make our schools very, very safe them and for the adults in the building as well,” Budd said.
Something new, Budd said, is that 100 percent of students will be learning in person at Beecher Road School in the fall.
“But for a variety of reasons, including the importance of social and emotional learning in the classroom, Woodbridge will be having all students return to in-person learning this fall,” Budd said.
When asked if remote learning is an option for students, Budd said it is for students who have some documented vulnerabilities.
“If there is a need for the district as a whole to pivot to remote learning, we will be able to pivot to that very successfully,” he added.
At this time, the placement of teachers with students is still happening, and Budd said parents will find out about class placements in August.
