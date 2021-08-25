BETHEL, CT (WFSB) -- A new educational facility in Bethel is aiming to give students and teachers a new way to learn.
WorkspaceCT is giving school districts an interactive, hands-on option not only during the school day, but after school as well.
However, the facility will also be a community resource for the region.
A full commercial kitchen, a black box theater, and a VR studio are just a few of the spaces WorkspaceCT is using as classrooms.
The facility is the brainchild of EdAdvance and Cooperative Educational Services, which are two regional educational service centers, or RESCs.
EdAdvance Executive Director Jeffrey Kitching said helping students and teachers learn in new ways is the focus.
However, he also wants the facility to serve as a regional community learning hub.
“We feel this could really be a model for the region and for the entire state to have RESCs doing what we were designed to do and what the legislature charged us to do over 50 years ago. That's doing more regionally for communities,” Kitching said.
That's why they're letting all adults in on the fun, too.
They plan to host a number adult education programs, along with what they have for students and educators.
"We're looking to keep this building open from 8 to 8, 16 hours, 12 hours, 15 hours a day. Where we have activities in the morning, school activities during the day, and then we can bring after school and evening events for adult education,” said Jody Minotti, director of WorkspaceCT.
Minotti said he wants everyone using the facility to walk out with something tangible, but he also wants what could be made in there to help communities.
He hopes to partner with non-profits and other organizations to fulfill that goal.
"Communicate and talk and chat and see what they have to offer and what we have to offer to them, and see if, kind of, the stars align in regards to what we're trying to do. At the end of the day, we're trying to work with adults and students and learners of all ages to help them grow professionally and individually,” Minotti said.
If you have an idea that WorkspaceCT can help with, or want to schedule a tour of the building, email Jody Minotti at minotti@workspacect.org.
You can also virtually tour the building by clicking here.
