HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Back-to-school food and supplies will be handed out at a park in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The event is happening at Keney Park at the Woodland and Greenfield entrance.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he will join Connecticut agricultural commissioner Bryan Hurlburt and other local officials at the event around 10:15 a.m.
It's hosted by Price Rite and the nonprofit organization Angels of Eastwood and Feed the Children.
