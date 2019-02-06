HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter is expected to make a roaring comeback in the form of rain, sleet and freezing rain starting Wednesday night.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. It runs from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
"The sky will be sunny [Wednesday] morning, then clouds will overspread the state [Wednesday] afternoon in advance of the next storm system," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Rain and sleet will be knocking on our doorstep by [Wednesday] evening."
The precipitation is expected to become steady across the state during the late evening hours.
"In northern Connecticut, it will come in the form of rain, sleet, and freezing rain," Haney said. "While, there will be slick travel on untreated surfaces, we do not expect a major icing event."
Haney said the areas that will be the most impacted by any form of frozen precipitation will be the higher elevations.
Accumulation, if any, is expected to be very little.
Low temperatures overnight should range from just below freezing in northern Connecticut to the mid-30s in the southern half of the state.
"Rain and fog will linger into [Thursday] morning, but it should end around midday," Haney said. "The sky will remain cloudy Thursday afternoon, but there should be very little precipitation other than a few pockets of drizzle."
Highs for Thursday will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-40s along the Interstate 95 corridor.
Showers, drizzle and fog may redevelop by Thursday night with temps between 30 and 40 degrees.
A cold front arrives on Friday with another round of showers.
Temps could once again rise into the 50s; however, they'll drop into the 20s with a wind chill in the single digits by dawn on Saturday.
The wind may also gust up to 40 mph.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
