HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While there's a chance for some isolated light rain in the upcoming days, a storm that could bring measurable snow is on the horizon for the weekend.
It's a stark change from the record warmth the state experienced this past weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the storm will move along the coast on Saturday, a time when there'll be plenty of cold air.
The Global Forecast System model brings in the snow by Saturday morning, after 7 a.m. showing snow across the entire state through the afternoon hours.
The precipitation changes over the sleet, freezing rain and rain by Saturday night. It could bring in some more snow on the back-end by early Sunday morning.
The European Model shows the snow starting early Saturday afternoon. It then tracks warmer air entering the state, which means precipitation would mix to sleet, freezing rain, and then rain by Saturday night.
Regardless, temperatures would hover around the freezing mark on both Saturday and Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
