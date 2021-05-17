HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work.
On Monday, Lamont announced the Back to Work CT initiative which will give folks a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
This bonus will be for 10,000 individuals who have been long-term unemployed.
Once that person has been in their job for eight weeks, they will receive $1,000 from the state.
This initiative begins on May 24.
To be eligible, workers must:
- Have filed an unemployment claim with the State of Connecticut for the week immediately prior to May 30, 2021
- Obtain and maintain a full-time job for a period of eight consecutive weeks prior to December 31, 2021
- No receive unemployment compensation during the required eight-week period of employment
Lamont said there are 65,000 job openings in the state that need to be filled.
When asked about where the money is coming from, Lamont said the $10 million will come from Cares Act money.
To learn more, click here.
(2) comments
What a fantastic idea! Or, maybe they could just stop paying them unemployment and welfare to stay home?? Nah. The cool G (paid for by the taxpayers) is a much better idea. Well, at least Joan can buy some more flowers for the Haynes road shoebox if lardass gets a job!
Haynes Road is in Avon. I leave a much smaller carbon footprint. You're gonna need better research and better Kryptonite to stop me, Casper.
