ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer that was traveling along I-91 went down an embankment in Rocky Hill Tuesday morning.
It happened just before exit 24 on the northbound side, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The crash briefly shut down the highway around 9:10 a.m., but then two lanes of traffic were back open shortly after 10 a.m.
The Department of Transportation reported at least 4.6 miles of backup between exits 22 and 25.
According to officials, the truck driver went through some guard rails on the southbound side and crossed into the northbound side of the highway before going down the embankment.
They said the driver was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment.
Channel 3 was told that the truck was not hauling anything at the time.
Crews said a small amount of diesel fuel leaked and they were concerned because of its proximity to a brook. However, they contained it.
"We have a very steep embankment," said Chief Michael Garrahy, Rocky Hill Fire Department. "When you do get down to the surface, [there's] loose gravel, lot of trees, [a] lot of brush. We did find some poison ivy there. Crews are in there in their protective gear, so just a difficult access."
Crews estimated that it would take several hours to get the truck out.
They're still looking into how the crash happened.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
