UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Backstreet's back.
The Backstreet Boys are slated to headline 96.5 TIC-FM's All-Star Christmas concert next month.
The show also features Gavin DeGraw and AJR.
It's happening at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
They range in price from $50 to $75.
For more information, head to Mohegan Sun's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.