HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - They don't care who you are, where you're from and what you did, as long as you love them.
The Backstreet Boys are headed back to Hartford for a July 18, 2020 show at the Xfinity Theatre.
The theater said fan club pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.
They go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
More information about the Backstreet Boys' DNA Tour can be found on the group's website here.
