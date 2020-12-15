NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Backus Hospital in Norwich.
The doses were delivered around 11:30 a.m.
Administrators didn't waste any time. Tuesday afternoon, 30 frontline workers were slated to receive their first dose of the vaccine.
The anticipation has been building since the vaccine started arriving in Connecticut on Monday.
"It feels like I got a little bit of breathing room now. It feels like a dark nine months," said Dr. Mark Geronimo, of Backus Hospital.
RELATED: 'Like a human being landing on the moon:' Pfizer's COVID vaccine arrives in Hartford
Channel 3’s cameras were there as the first doses reached Hartford Hospital.
Healthcare workers said it was pretty incredible because it’s been less than a year since the first confirmed coronavirus case hit the U.S. The vaccine was developed at lightning speed.
However, experts continue to warn on Tuesday morning that the arrival of a vaccine doesn’t mean COVID-19 will just disappear. They said the country is at the beginning of a very long process.
Several Connecticut hospitals will receive doses of the vaccines over the next few days.
Next week, nursing homes will start vaccinations.
Hopefully by the end of the year, about 100 providers will be qualified and trained to administer the vaccine.
Dr. Keith Grant from Hartford HealthCare, who received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, said one of the biggest challenges is reassuring the general public that the treatment is safe.
“A lot of people when asked ‘will you get the vaccine right away’ the number right now is about 45 percent say ‘absolutely yes,’” Grant said.
Health experts want to double that percentage and hope that soon 90 percent of the population will want the vaccine right away.
Pfizer said it hopes to have 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine ready in 16 to 18 months. That could create a situation where doses outpace the actual demand.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont expects COVID-19 vaccine supply to outpace demand by later 2021
However, Gov. Ned Lamont said that likely won’t happen for quite a while.
“My hunch is that demand will out strip supply for the next three or four months and that may shift as we move into late spring-summer,” Lamont said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.