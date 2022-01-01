NORWICH, CT (WFSB)-- Backus Hospital in Norwich announced baby Caleb as their first baby born in the New Year.
Caleb was born at 1:38 a.m.
He weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces and is 21 inches long.
He was welcomed by mother Widlyne Sanon from Norwich.
